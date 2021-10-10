Letter to the editor: We need strong and caring leadership

Not knowing Jordan Hess, I observed him while serving as representative for Ward 2 on the Missoula City Council. Now I am strongly compelled to share a few of his leadership qualities.

Hess enjoys representing this special community and due to his successful collaborative work, his achievements are long and lasting: He helped create a coalition of support for a successful $13 million grant to help build our roads, water mains and sewer lines to accompany the cost of a new housing development. He assisted in helping to form the first-ever Affordable Housing Trust Fund, an affordable housing investment. He also worked to secure Missoula’s first deed-restricted inclusionary housing requirement in a downtown redevelopment project. And yes, he stood firm and strong in the long battle to purchase our water system from a hostile multinational hedge fund. He gets it done!

But as to the future, he already knows our opportunities as well as the challenges looming ahead! This knowledge is critical moving forward. He has already proven his ability to fight for the community with experience and decisive leadership.

I hope you will join me in voting for Jordan Hess, Ward 2. We need his strong and caring leadership!

Addrien Marx,

Missoula

