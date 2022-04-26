Letter to the editor: We need to change our thinking

Human nature, being what it is, our nation and our world have surely fallen into a 'habit-thinking-pattern' of divisiveness, negative attitudes and wars. This is a very clear and present danger. We have answers to this.

Let's be very clear about one thing. Our thinking controls how we deal with all events in living our lives together. Our nation and our world desperately needs a general trend in positive thinking, speaking, and behavior.

We humans can and should most certainly eliminate wars and address the destruction of our planet. This requires individuals accepting and living with new attitudes, new thinking, new behavior.

What is needed is a sincere desire for change, plans of action, and carrying out these plans effectively in all phases of our society. It all has to do with helping us humans understand the need to change our thinking.

To many this may seem rather unlikely. But, in my view, it can never be said enough in our normal conversations and to wider audiences. This is why I write these 'letters to the editor' and continue talking about it individually and in gatherings.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

