Letter to the editor: We need to provide places for the homeless

How sad to read that the city dismantled Tully Sanem's creative pallet campsite at the Authorized Tent Campsite on Clark Fork Lane, (Missoulian May 15) citing lack of code compliance to improve safety at the camp. He had gone to a lot of work to create a small temporary clean place to call home. I would question whether a tent is less flammable than a wood pallet structure. None of us fortunate enough not to be in Tully's situation, can imagine the despair that this action by the authorities at the city caused. It seems like serious overreach by the authorities. To add to the difficulties of those living in the campsite, the city is now saying that they cannot use heating or cooking gear either.
The irony of this is that there are 30 pallet homes already purchased in a warehouse while the city/county look for somewhere to erect them. They are not made of wood, but they are a similar size to the "home" that Tully had erected.
As a community, we need to provide places for homeless people to live, and not to put unnecessary barriers in their way. Let's find solutions, not more questionable regulations.
David Edgell,
Missoula