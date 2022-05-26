Letter to the editor: We need to provide places for the homeless

How sad to read that the city dismantled Tully Sanem's creative pallet campsite at the Authorized Tent Campsite on Clark Fork Lane, (Missoulian May 15) citing lack of code compliance to improve safety at the camp. He had gone to a lot of work to create a small temporary clean place to call home. I would question whether a tent is less flammable than a wood pallet structure. None of us fortunate enough not to be in Tully's situation, can imagine the despair that this action by the authorities at the city caused. It seems like serious overreach by the authorities. To add to the difficulties of those living in the campsite, the city is now saying that they cannot use heating or cooking gear either.