Letter to the editor: We owe current school board gratitude

I find it very interesting that the minority of parents loudly complaining about the Missoula County Public Schools board's unwillingness to listen to them appears to have a very similar affliction. Their complaint of not being heard is in reality a complaint that their minority viewpoint has not been adopted by the majority of parents and children who gratefully, quietly did what they were asked to protect all children. It seems that the task force formed to deal with the COVID pandemic on behalf of MCPS, which used CDC science-based recommendations, succeeded. To my knowledge, no MCPS students or teachers lost their lives to COVID. I think a debt of gratitude is owed to the MCPS board, the Task Force, Superintendent Watson, administrators, teachers, support personnel, and those parents who supported them. Having worked in a public school system, I seriously doubt there is anyone in existence who could have made everyone happy. That’s why governing is usually done by majority rule. Electing these “unheard complainants” to the school board, will bring much dissent and very little agreement to the process. Who does that benefit?