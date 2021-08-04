Letter to the editor: 'We the people' power democracy

There are serious and well-founded concerns about our democracy being in peril these days. So, what are we to do? It is a well-known fact that the primary and powerful power of a democratic system of government is the power of "we the people." Individually, we each have the freedom to express ourselves in many ways without fear of attacks upon us by persons in power.

So, where are we today in all this? Today, the "clear and present danger" resides with Donald Trump and his "base." They are advocating and demonstrating for an autocracy. Autocracy is "a system of government by one person with absolute authority." This is rule by personal mandates and rule by fear, anger and attack.

The recent good news is about our nation's present improved mood and methods within our two-party system. The infrastructure agreements being worked on are a good example. Let's hope it will continue in a positive manner.

Answering the question, "What are we to do?" is where the "we the "people" power comes in, with our speaking-out power and voting power. This can guarantee a national healing process.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

