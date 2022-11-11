Letter to the editor: We the people...

We the People...(What?)

Three words; a phrase, not a sentence, not even a complete thought. These words are emblazoned on yard signs, bumper stickers, and lapel buttons. They seem to have garnered some righteous power.

Patriotic colors, “Old English” script and the recognizable phrasing are clearly trying to convey a message; but what message?

“We the People” feels familiar on our lips but the words that follow may be less familiar although even more important. “We the People” is the opening phrase of the Preamble to the Constitution wherein our Founders tell us why we are to have this Constitution:

“We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

I do not read in this statement of purpose any words of separateness or unique privilege. Rather, the descriptive words all convey unity, inclusiveness and cooperation.

I believe our Founders would be horrified that their high ideals are being distorted to promote divisiveness and intolerance among "Us".

Arne Rosquist,

Missoula