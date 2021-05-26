Letter to the editor: Weapons in class endanger teachers

Thank you, Montana Board of Regents, for making the decision to challenge the portion of House Bill 102 that would allow guns on college campus.

The regents must assert their right to determine what is best for the universities and colleges as stated in the Montana Constitution, not legislators. The presence of guns would have greatly complicated security — the prospect of accidents and poor decisions far outweighing any need to defend oneself.

There is no teaching value of a weapon in a classroom. They would, in fact, place the teaching staff in a dangerous position. Indeed, you made the best decision for an educational institution, which is the purpose of your position.

Lynne Dickman,

Missoula

