Letter to the editor: Weapons invite physical violence

I was a college professor in the eastern U.S. for 40 years before I retired and moved to Missoula. During those years I learned that college students are still developing their cognitive and emotional skills and sometimes can be resistant to their professors.

It is the nature of college classes to produce heated discussions about various topics and disagreements about grades. Civilized communities learn to discuss these issues intelligently, but allowing students to carry weapons to class not only invites physical violence by certain angry and unhinged students, but also defeats the purpose of healthy disagreement that is the backbone higher education.

Montana’s new carry law causes us to have a deep concern for the physical safety of our Montana professors. If I were a Montana college professor, I would surely resign and try to find a safer place to teach in another state. Nor would I feel safe in sending my own children to Montana universities. I can easily imagine that many Montana parents and professors are currently contemplating the same thing.

The new Montana carry law is a serious threat to college education in this state.

Roger W. Shuy,

Missoula

