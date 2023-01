How much embarrassment can we look forward to now that we have the three Republican stooges in Washington on our behalf? Mr. Zinke is claiming, on national TV, that the "deep state" is out to eliminate "cowboys." This from Mr. all hat and no cattle who was too corrupt for the Trump administration! I am so weary of the non-stop Republican absurdities and yet, I cannot look away. Montana is being shamed on a daily basis.