Republicans, both within Montana and the nation, justify their anti-abortion and anti-transgender legislation by claiming to be "pro-life, pro-children, and pro-family." If so, why are they refusing to pass much stricter gun control laws? Republicans are hypocritical to claim to be pro-life, while refusing to ban assault weapons. We also need to support background checks, and increase waiting time and age of those purchasing guns. Weekly mass murders are not American or Christian values.