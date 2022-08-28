Letter to the editor: Western Montana Fair was a great success

I am writing this letter to the editor to let the Western Montana Fair Board know how pleased I was with the recent fair. It was clearly evident to me that there was great planning and preparation that made the fair a great success.

The pamphlet with the fair's daily schedule was a great bonus so that I could know when all the events were going on. I especially enjoyed the Native American dancing on First Nations Family Day. Also, the BIG plus of the fair was having eight wonderful sponsors who made possible the free admission allowing me to go multiple days.

This year's fair had another record breaking number of fair entries. Compared to last year, exhibits grew by 1000 with $24,000 in total prizes. I think that is amazing!

I love to enter my handicrafts in the fair and I am looking forward to next year 2023 "The Butterfly Effect."

Nancy Typinkski,

Missoula