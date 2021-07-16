Letter to the editor: What are governor's climate solutions?

The July 10 Missoulian reports that Gov. Greg Gianforte has broken Montana's affiliation with the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of states dedicated to fighting climate change.

As in, the ever-worsening climate change, governor.

My god. Western states including Montana are burning up, we can't breathe our air, the rivers have nearly no water — and super-rich Gianforte doesn't care?

I have one question for Gianforte: If you think American "innovation" will solve this emergency, why has all our intelligence made so little progress to date? We have seen this problem expanding for decades. In recent years it has gotten exponentially more acute.

Yet the July 10 article notes that Gianforte himself has offered no guidelines for solving the hideous problem that is killing the only planet we have to live on. He apparently has been too busy signing laws restricting voting rights and other American freedoms that Republicans are working frantically to eliminate.