Letter to the editor: What are we doing to ourselves, Missoula?

The move by our city and county governments to create pockets of dense population areas in Missoula is a very severe miscalculation, at the very least. Look at every densely populated area in any city in the United States, and what do you see? What happens when you pile people into limited space? What do your very own eyes see? What do you hear with your very own ears?

If you are paying any attention at all, you’ll see higher crime rates, higher drug use, and higher incidents of violent conflict between human beings, that’s what you’ll see. That isn’t our Missoula or Montana culture. Why are we trying to stack people up like cord wood when we have one of the least densely populated states in America? Are we seeking to make ourselves a miniature version of crime-ridden Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., or St. Louis? Why are we setting ourselves up for the problems of densely populated cities?

Maybe it is time to re-think exactly what our priorities should be.

Steve Rossiter,

Missoula