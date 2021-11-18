Letter to the editor: What are you thankful for?

I saw an interesting question, which I want to propose to the readers of the Missoulian. The question is, “What are you thankful for?” I encourage all readers to answer this question by submitting a letter to editor.

I am thankful for my health, five generations of living family members, all four good friends in Missoula, having a roof over my head, food in my fridge and cupboards, happily employed serving the forgotten population the disabled, and finally I'm so very thankful I'm not wealthy, but make enough to take care of my needs not my wants. Please play along Missoulian readers.