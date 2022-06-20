Letter to the editor: What defines a Christian?

You may not be a Christian if you worship any person, such as Trump, instead of God, your Maker; if you believe repeated lies, such as political ads, instead of checking things out; if you look down upon, take advantage of, or hate another person because of physical appearance, gender, age, religion, etc., such as your spouse, instead of realizing Jesus gave each person a high and equal worth by dying for each one, and giving each one eternal life in His name, (whether or not they believe it); if your fears are easily aroused, such as believing all the fear-mongers every day on radio or TV, instead of listening to God Who invites you to trust in Him, and not be afraid of anything; if you consider any nation, government, or earthly organization synonymous with the Kingdom of God, such as the Republican Party: God said, "Give to Caesar what is Caesar's, and to God what is God's"; if you deny any child adequate health care, food, shelter, education, opportunities, and love; if you arrogantly do not realize that all you have is a blessing of God given to you to be used for the benefit of all.