Letter to the editor: What does it mean to love the Swan Valley?

Early this summer a Swan Valley resident complained to me how much traffic there now is on Highway 93 and how much time it takes just to drive to the local grocery. 

In mid-summer an unhelmeted motorcyclist hit a bear as it was crossing Highway 83. The motorcyclist died and the bear was shot due to the severity of its injuries.

How often have I heard people say how they love the Swan Valley?

The most lovable aspect of the Swan Valley to our family is its quiet and solitude.

Thinning and logging leases can bring economic benefits to the valley and minimize climate disasters which impact the Swan's beauty and ecosystem. The proposed Holland Lake expansion and more recreational congestion will not. 

Diann Ericson and Mike Childs,

Condon

