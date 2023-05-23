Spring has arrived and with it has come a renewed visibility of homeless camps. This is now beyond the 10 years that were meant to “end” homelessness. People are upset by what they are seeing and upset by false promises. When challenged it seems that City/County falls readily into two excuse camps: either the failed Crisis Levy or the “dreaded” Boise decision.The levy failed, in my opinion, because people didnt trust City/County gov’t to truly effect change (refer to 10 year plan, expansion of jobs within homeless services, and increased salaries for “leaders” without accountability). The Boise decision is a snapshot in time. It represent a particular time, place, and context. It was never meant to be all encompassing nor eternal; no law suit ever is (re: Roe v Wade).There are lots of solutions to this problem — solutions that allow for care and grace, that take citizens concerns into consideration without deflecting with blame/shame and don’t require money (or more). In order to arrive at those solutions City/County must admit past failures and quit hiding behind these two excuses. No accountability has ever been publically acknowledged. Beware — this is all prep for levy to come.