Compromise — An agreement where each side makes concessions to achieve a common goal.

Collaboration — A joint effort by many groups to achieve a common goal.

In today's divisive world these two terms are almost never used anymore. It is in using these two terms that a cadre of conservationists, business owners, ranchers, loggers, and recreationists convened and hammered out a win-win deal that is beneficial to all involved.

That deal became the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) and is the result of those concessions and collaborations. The BCSA has something for everyone in it. Pristine wilderness; bike trails, snowmobile trails; hunting; fishing; hiking; grazing; consumptive use such as logging. It is a rare piece of work where everyone gets a piece of the pie. It now only needs the approval of Congress and a presidential signature to make it happen.

Please look up the benefits of the BCSA and then contact Sen. Jon Tester to thank him for introducing the bill and Sen. Steve Daines to encourage him to back the bill.

Dr. Reg L. Spannaus,

Florence