Letter to the editor: What happened to local control?

In our nation’s long debate about how strong the federal government should be and how much power should rest with state and local governments, Republicans have been fiercely for local control.

Why then are we seeing a rash of bills from the Montana Legislature that violate this basic conservative principle? Space allows only two examples, but there are many more.

House Bill 200 would force local governments to engage with federal law enforcement on immigration issues; that is, it prohibits sanctuary cities. Montana, of course, does not have sanctuary cities, but our very busy legislature felt this was a priority. A similar bill was vetoed in the past, because it was thought to violate state and U.S. Constitutions and because it created an unfunded mandate to local governments.