What has happened to the Missoula Office of Neighborhoods Traffic Circle program? Is anybody there?

I have been a volunteer caretaker of a neighborhood traffic circle for nine years. I love this activity and receive frequent positive feedback from passersby as I am working in my circle. My question arises from the fact that I used to get regular communications from the Office of Neighborhoods regarding available grants and other pertinent traffic circle information.

The Office of Neighborhoods also used to sponsor an annual meeting in Bonner Park to exchange information, talk about recommended plants, learn traffic circle management techniques and be reminded of safety.

The last communication I received originating from the Office of Neighborhoods was in May of 2018. Has the program been dropped? Are we volunteers out there on our own? What is going on?

Del Zetterberg,

Missoula