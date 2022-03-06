Letter to the editor: What happened to pension money?

Like David and Jan Swanson (Missoulian Feb. 20), I agree Marc Racicot did a decent job of writing "GOP should reconsider its resolution on Jan. 6" (Missoulian Feb. 16). However, I would rather Marc write about what he knows happened during midnight activities on the last night of the Legislature some 20 years ago. The bill he signed into law took away the $55 million pension from the Butte miners and helped to do away with our Montana Power Company.

After working in mines for years, those miners lost their earned pensions. I hate the way big companies with the support of our Republican Legislature can get away with not only taking way, but also, losing $55 million. Just who do they think they are fooling? The "lost pension money" went into someone's pocket.

I knew Marc as a fair-haired boy. I even voted for him twice. Hopefully he could shed some light upon what happened to Montana Power Company and the miner pension money before he should point his finger and say "But I also believe in such a situation the final measure of our character is whether we have the insight and courage to humbly and honestly correct them."

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

