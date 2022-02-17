 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: What has happened?

A recent Missoulian front page contained troubling revelations about my adopted home town and state ("Missoula police training from controversial 'Killology' group approved," Missoulian, Feb. 8). The city of Missoula evidently has done business with a policing consultant firm called "Killology Research Group."

Right below that article was one detailing our governor’s objection to the use of the word “equity” in the state’s education code. I expect no better from Gianforte but, I mean, Killology Research Group? This has been my home for over 40 years and I do not care for the direction in which we seem to be headed. Our mayor and our governor — and I never thought I would group them together in such a way — need to reconsider why they thought they might be worthy of the positions they hold.

What has happened to us — and when will basic decency return? Shame on you both and shame on us for placing our trust in you.

James Wood

Missoula

0 Comments
