Letter to the editor: What has happened?

Right below that article was one detailing our governor’s objection to the use of the word “equity” in the state’s education code. I expect no better from Gianforte but, I mean, Killology Research Group? This has been my home for over 40 years and I do not care for the direction in which we seem to be headed. Our mayor and our governor — and I never thought I would group them together in such a way — need to reconsider why they thought they might be worthy of the positions they hold.