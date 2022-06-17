Letter to the editor: What have gun rights come down to?

A lot of people are equating AR-15 assault weapons with the "lowly hammer." It's said that since you can kill someone with a hammer...once you outlaw AR- 15 assault weapons Congress will soon be outlawing hammers.
As to the killers of the children of Uvalde, Texas, the Buffalo, New York, grocery shoppers, and the Sandy Hook children...the killer's weapon of choice is not going to be a "hammer." It's going to be an AR-15 assault-type weapon. He will choose it because it will take out in the shortest amount of time as many victims as possible. He will choose it because that AR-15 is going to keep the "Good Guys with Guns" at bay (if not take them out). He will choose it because if and when he himself is taken out he will go out in a "blaze of glory!"
Over the years it's come to me that an idol is that which we would willingly sacrifice a child for. Is this what "unlimited" gun rights has come down to?
And no less important...how did the "killer" get this way in the first place? What happened to him to make him this way? Can what happened to him be stopped?
People are also reading…
Victor Machart,
Missoula