Letter to the editor: What have gun rights come down to?

As to the killers of the children of Uvalde, Texas, the Buffalo, New York, grocery shoppers, and the Sandy Hook children...the killer's weapon of choice is not going to be a "hammer." It's going to be an AR-15 assault-type weapon. He will choose it because it will take out in the shortest amount of time as many victims as possible. He will choose it because that AR-15 is going to keep the "Good Guys with Guns" at bay (if not take them out). He will choose it because if and when he himself is taken out he will go out in a "blaze of glory!"