Letter to the editor: What if insurrection had been successful?

So I'm having a hard time getting over what happened on Jan. 6. The goal of many of the insurrectionists was to kill the vice president and the speaker of the House and probably many other lawmakers. What would have happened if they had succeeded?

I believe Donald Trump would have declared martial law and declared himself the rightful winner of the election, and would have had Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and probably Hillary Clinton arrested. This almost happened, folks.

Pollsters are now saying Republicans have a very good chance of taking control of Congress in January '23. This means Donald Trump will control Congress in January '23. Hang on to your hats, because this insurrection rodeo is far from over.

James Chenoweth,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1