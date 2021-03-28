 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: What if ...?

Letter to the editor: What if ...?

What if members of Congress and state legislators were seated alphabetically instead of by political party? They would have more opportunity to know and respect one another.

What if campaigns were time limited to two months before the election? The voters would not be so tired of the campaigning, and politicians would have more time to do their jobs.

What if campaign donations were limited to a realistic accepted amount? The National Rifle Association would have less influence on our lives.

What if voting was made easier and buying assault weapons was made harder? Americans across the country would live with more empowerment, less fear and fewer mass shootings.

Jone Hayes,

Missoula

