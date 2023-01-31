Letter to the editor: What if...

What if much of the unrest, conflict and dissension in the world stems from the unhealthy condition of our planet which is suffering from misuse and abuse and which we, in turn, sense yet are unaware of the role that it plays in our own disease. What if we recognize the symptoms (climate disasters, hunger, poverty and wars) but fail to pinpoint the underlying cause, thus wasting precious time on temporary solutions.
What if the world's leaders and billionaires, putting aside personal short term gain, were to resolve to make healing the planet top priority and necessary for survival of humans emotionally and physically.
What if humans, seeing that help is on the way, would benefit from knowing that there is a common unified goal and, in turn, hearts would begin to heal.
Peggy J. Miller,
Missoula