Letter to the editor: What is benefit to NWE customers?

Such an outrage! Senate Bill 379 transfers the risk of ownership of a coal power plant to the customers of NorthWestern Energy, rather than the shareholders. These are captive customers, mind you; that's why we have a Public Service Commission.

Seems the cost will be maybe $60 per year per customer, unless it is $90 per year, but other analysts suggest it could be more, perhaps a lot more. So Democrats don't like this bill; neither do staunch believers in markets and capitalism, because this is not how markets are supposed to work.

This is an outrage. This is corruption! Ratepayers obviously don't benefit. It is not clear who would benefit other than the shareholders of NorthWestern Energy.

Consider that the future likely involves a price on carbon (with the money transferred back to the people in the form of a carbon dividend). How would you feel about paying a lot to your power company for their overpriced electricity from a stranded asset coal plant? But also consider those shareholders, so happy to have avoided an impending loss. And all backed by the power of the state.