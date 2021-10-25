Letter to the editor: What is Gianforte doing at border?

Does Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte really care about stopping drugs entering Montana, or does he just want to pretend that he is doing something on our southern border?

The largest drug arrest associated with Montana was by the Canadian police on our border. The arrest was on Dec. 25, 2020, at the Coutts Port of Entry at Sweet Grass. The second-largest drug arrest in Montana was Feb. 14, 2020, in Stillwater County when a Florida man was arrested.

What is Gianforte really doing on our southern border with Mexico?

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

