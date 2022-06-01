Letter to the editor: What is good for the goose is good for the gander

China once mandated abortion for expectant families, after one child. Now the U.S. wants to mandate no abortion ever for expectant families. What’s wrong with just letting people decide such personal things, not governments?

It’s probably because some believe a soul begins at conception, while others don’t. It’s a complex spiritual question to which I don’t know the answer. But what I do know, is that if government forces a woman to bear an unwanted pregnancy, that likely translates into her being yoked to an unwanted dependent for 20-plus years.

Therefore, the responsible man should be similarly yoked for 20-plus years for necessary financial support. DNA analysis makes identification possible. Every wage made or resource obtained should be first subject to child support withholding, with no exceptions due to age, economics, health, educational aspirations, etc. This may result in increased school dropouts, foregoing higher education, inability to qualify for car or mortgage loans. If he’s disabled or has mental health problems, he’s still responsible. She is.

If government mandates that every pregnancy become a child, then, government should mandate that every child be fed and cared for. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

Susan Strong,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0