Letter to the editor: What is happening in MT?

What is happening here in Montana? We are looking for a renter/caretaker, we have gotten call after call from desperate people looking for a place to live because outside developers have bought up the apartment complexes where they have lived for years and basically booted them out in the street.

People with fixed incomes or even workers can't afford to pay the rise in cost. We have even heard of seniors living under the bridge. What the heck is happening to our state? Property prices have escalated so high most cannot afford to buy or rent. Because of tariffs that Trump put on China and others, we now are short of supplies and have inflation, making most things unaffordable for anyone but the wealthy. We still do not have a law in place that a candidate running for president must show his taxes.

When I think how much the average man is taxed, you realize how the wealthy want to worm out of paying their share and have not been checked as far as their secret offshore accounts ... if you are a Trump supporter, wake up, you will pay dearly if that mobster gets in again.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

