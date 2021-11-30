Letter to the editor: What is the city thinking?

Our fine city government, known for its “thrifty” spending of the taxpayers money on private industry projects, is again in the crosshairs of a company that owns some undesirable property. Just like the person who convinced the city to purchase the open space of Mount Jumbo for millions of dollars, (obviously unusable for any development because of its steepness), this person owns property that is also undevelopable because its on a serious floodplain. But, yet, has them thinking about this trade of property involving the golf coarse.

Why would the city even consider this? The golf course is finally reached a maturity level the makes it a great course. It generates decent income. It’s an aesthetically pleasing addition to our city. Don't do it! And then there’s the Brooks Street debacle. A million dollars to study it? Really? I’ll do it for 500K. Another great idea of making a street smaller to increase flow. With buses running down the middle? Downsizing a major thoroughfare to accommodate a micro percentage of people who bike or bus? Why do they keep bowing to bicyclists? They think the majority of us will drop our cars and bus or ride a bike ... when you need more flow, do you install a smaller pipe?