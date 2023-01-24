Letter to the editor: What liberty?

As a Hellgate High School student, I was aware of several very shy students who seemed anxious about possible bullying and harassment, at times for good reason. Over the years, I have come to understand that some folks just can’t handle the fact there are people who are different than they are and who want them to feel uncomfortable or worse, even take violent actions against them. Even though I feel society has come a long way towards accepting people as they are, I also feel we have lost ground in the last five years towards a more civil society. Take for example, a recent introduction of SB99, the anti-trans bill introduced by Senator John Fuller of Kalispell. The bill would ban medical procedures for youths older than 13 who don’t identify with their gender at birth. Similar attempts at legislating family medical decisions were introduced in the 2021 Legislature, but fortunately didn’t pass. Now with renewed vigor towards quashing the rights of families to make very private medical decisions, some legislators are back to the same tactics. We can only hope this attack on individual and family freedom dies once again. Hopefully you'll kill this bill!