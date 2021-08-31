 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: What to call virus exposure?
Letter to the editor: What to call virus exposure?

Today I saw a young man on Orange Street with a sign claiming that masking a child is child abuse. I’m wondering what he calls failure to protect children from a highly contagious deadly virus with serious long-term potential health issues.

Christine Sheff,

Missoula

