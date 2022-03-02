Letter to the editor: What to do with seized assets

Last week, Donald Trump called Putin a “genius”, and Mike Pompeo said Putin was “shrewd”.

The most effective Soviet soldiers were from Ukraine, however Putin grossly neglected comparing the resistance of Ukrainian military to the weakness of invading Russian armed forces.

Putin decided that undertrained foot soldiers under command of undisciplined officers could seize control of Kyiv, Ukraine, the 10th-largest city in Europe.

Putin failed to see how his obviously unprovoked war on Ukraine would devalue the ruble, exclude oligarchs from making bank to bank transactions through SWIFT, and much more importantly, block Russian access to $640 billion of Russian-held foreign currency reserves. And bring sanctions, and asset seizures, against himself (estimated wealth over $150 billion), his banks, his Security Council, his prime minister, and many of his greedy oligarch co-conspirators.

Europe knows that Putin has gone nuts and has to go.

Now, what to do with seized assets of people associated with Putin's war on Ukraine?

As honest brokers, the USA, also the UK, could place seized assets in irrevocable trusts held in the name of the people in Russia, also Ukrainian people displaced by Putin's war (an estimated 400,000).

Bob Williams,

Stevensville

