May 13 was the day in 1960 when a 106-year-old letter from the Fatima Virgin was opened. Had to do with the fate of us all unless, among eliminating sundry individual wickednesses, the conversion of Russia was brought about.

It was also the year I graduated high school. As I crossed the stage, thinking magically “What’s the point?”, quantum processing of all the rational spirituality instilled in 12 years of Catholic schooling (yes I and my three siblings went to private school, paid for by our carpenter dad) must’ve led me to the conclusion that it really didn’t matter what it contained. Thence, I suspect, began attunement to life’s task of finding, losing, doubting, finding again realms and embodiments of the spiritual, maybe embracing the unreligious Eternal Now.

Which brings me to today, it’s as if the aliens have finally landed, and they speak pretty good English. Look around you, Montanans, at what you’ve elected.

Reminds me of an old Hoffer quote: "What starts out [in America] as a mass movement ends up a racket, a cult or a corporation.”

Think I’ll go find out what was in that letter...just for kicks.

Bill Shea,

Missoula