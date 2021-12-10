Letter to the editor: What will city do with properties?

The city of Missoula is set to acquire the historic federal building in downtown Missoula. While the transfer of ownership from the federal government could be seen as a windfall, taxpayers will still bear the $40 million rehab costs. Still, having city government housed under one roof is a prudent idea and the building should stay in taxpayers' hands.

We are told the U.S. Postal Service cannot find a suitable space to relocate in downtown Missoula. It seems to me there is a simple solution in the old Missoula Public Library building, an 18,000-square-foot facility with ample parking, conveniently located just two blocks away. The building is currently occupied, however it is only temporary. Would this not be a great way to provide a new home for the post office while maintaining a revenue stream for the city through rent payments?

This got me thinking. What will the city do with the many properties that house the various departments of city government? While Mayor John Engen and the City Council have displayed their expertise in spending money, I hope they can show taxpayers that they can pay back some of these expenditures through the sale of valuable existing facilities.

Daniel Rogers,

Missoula

