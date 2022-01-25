Letter to the editor: What would country look like under one-party rule?

The bigger lie, being spread by Republicans everywhere, is that there was something wrong with the 2020 election process that needs fixing. Since the failure of voting rights reform could mean that this misleading “false flag operation” will succeed, and let the GOP keep itself in power by changing voting rules, maybe we should seriously talk about what it would be like to live in a failed democracy under one-party rule that suppresses minorities and opposing views.

Would our country look like Hungary, where elections have led to a self-styled "illiberal democracy" (applauded by Trump) that tightened controls on free speech and civil rights supporters? Would it look like Kazakhstan, where the government killed protesters to suppress protests that looked like those of Black Lives Matter? Would it look more like Russia and China than like America?

Or if states did such things, would our federal government intervene (like it did during the civil rights movement)? Would a Republican Senate keep the filibuster if it stops them from using their ill-gotten power? Would a conservative Supreme Court disapprove of any of this? And if it did, what if the government ignored it?

Could this happen here if we elect Republicans?

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

