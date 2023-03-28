Many years ago, at our Deer Camp in eastern Montana, my good friend Dennis and I sat back after a long day's hunt with tall glasses of red wine to listen to the evening news on our portable radio: one of the commentators that night was a "Senior Fellow at a Think Tank."

While I can't remember what he was commenting about, it sure generated a lot of conversation between Dennis and I: what makes you a Senior Fellow? Are there Regular Fellows and Junior Fellows? Can a woman be a Fellow? As the evening grew late and the level of the wine bottle dropped, we decided that since we were kinda smart (he has a pharmacy degree and mine is in forestry), we could create "the Kona Institute, where the truth is affordable" and name ourselves as "Senior Fine Fellows."

Fast forward a few years to Deer Camp again, and since we were both older and grayer, we decided that we must be "Distinguished Senior Fine Fellows;" and then when we retired from our real daytime jobs, we became "Distinguished Senior Fine Fellows Emeritus." Oh, those were the days!

I'm reminded of my days at the Kona Institute every few weeks when I see an opinion column in the Missoulian written by a "Founder and CEO of a Think Tank". Been there, done that.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula