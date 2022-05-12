Letter to the editor: When abortion is illegal, women die

There are so many reasons I support legal abortion, I won't list them all here. While respect for citizens' bodily autonomy is essential to a free and civilized society, the term "pro-choice" barely scratches the surface of why protecting reproductive freedom is crucial. I've noticed the term "anti-forced birth" is coming into favor, which comes closer to the heart of the issue. But of all the arguments for legal abortion, at the top of my list is this: when abortion is illegal, women die.