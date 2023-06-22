When is enough enough? I read in the paper the plans to improve Missoula's empathy for the unfortunate and homeless in our town. As I travel around town, it appears that these people are showing no gratitude for what Missoula is giving them. All I see is terrible messes that they leave behind. It is disgusting and should stop! The least these unfortunates should do is pick up after themselves instead of leaving a mess. I read in the paper plans to improve their situation. This will, no doubt, eventually cost the taxpayers more taxes. Again, I ask, when is enough enough?