When lightning literally struck our ranch, and knocked out our internet-reliant DaysAtDunrovin business, our local internet provider, Centric Internet Services, did everything possible to quickly restore services (thanks, Rich Amon). Dunrovin uploads live streaming webcam feeds (nesting ospreys, ranch activities, etc.) from special antennas Centric installed years ago at our Lolo Ranch to another special antenna they had installed on the Lolo water tower. The lightning knocked out our antennas and ruined most of our webcams, computers, and other essential broadcasting equipment. Centric special-ordered (overnight delivery) and installed (on a Saturday) a replacement antenna, restoring internet service within days of the lightning strike and enabling us to reconnect with our internet platform subscribers. We are grateful to limp along with limited broadcasting capacity thanks to Centric’s prompt and effective actions. What a pleasure to deal with such a high-quality professional local service provider.