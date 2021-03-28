Letter to the editor: When will Gianforte be held responsible?

Gov. Greg Gianforte has, once again, disgraced himself by breaking the laws of the state he purports to lead.

This East Coast millionaire, who absurdly claims to value Montana’s hunting traditions, illegally trapped a wolf, got caught and received a meaningless slap on the wrist. In 2000, he illegally harvested an elk and received a laughable fine. How many more times is our governor going to get away with poaching and making a mockery of Montana’s wildlife management infrastructure?

Of course, Gianforte committed a violent crime against a human in 2017 when he brutally assaulted a journalist who dared to ask him about his stance on health care policy. Our illustrious governor then proceeded to lie continuously about the incident for months, including by giving a false statement to law enforcement (a crime for which he was never charged), and got off with yet another slap on the wrist.

More recently, as Montana's congressional representative, Gianforte attempted to overthrow constitutional democracy by signing onto a lawsuit designed to disenfranchise the people of Pennsylvania and further Donald Trump’s treasonous conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Will he ever be held responsible for his crimes?

Miles Jochem,

Missoula

