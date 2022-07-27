 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: When will it stop?

I would just like to say to the Mayor, City Council and County Commissioners wanting to raise property taxes for more money, to the county levy to sustain emergency services (that was created by COVID money) to help with the homeless situation and other things: you may well be creating more homeless by taxing the ones living on limited income. For the elderly on Social Security this extra tax burden may put more people out of homes they may already be having a hard time keeping. It's time for the mayor and city to tighten the belt and live within your means like the rest of us. We can't keep bailing out the ones who can work but do not choose to work. Choices have consequences.

Shirley McKirdy,

Alberton

0 Comments
