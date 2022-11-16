Letter to the editor: Where are tax dollars going?

Concerning the crisis mill levy that did not pass.

I personally would not have had so much of a problem with this, if there was some way to prove these numbers that keep getting thrown out. I'm sorry but it does not add up. In addition, those random, way overshot numbers being given to the public gives a real reason for distrust.

The latest number put out was $10,000 to move all the folks from the ACS camp to Johnson Street. You have to be kidding right? I believe we personally moved over 30 folks last year when Johnson Street closed. It cost us about two tanks of gas. So how can the same function cost the city $10,000.

There's absolutely no proof of that and from those that are involved, well we see none of this. Recently right before elections a supply tent showed up at the ACS campsite. Other than that, there has been very little assistance offered to the folks at this site. A few are on the waiting list for TSOS. The remaining approximately 12 folks plan on leaving on the last day. Can you clarify how that cost is justified?

Transparency would help you in your effort. Can that $10,000 be broken down so we can see where the tax dollars are going?

Cheryl Rasmussen,

Missoula