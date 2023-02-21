It has come time for me to paint the target on my own back. But the question needs an answer and I can no longer fail to personally ask it. I own guns. I freely admit it. My father ran a gun shop. I was a lifetime member of the NRA. That said, those things happened back when the NRA was not just a gun lobby organization. I took lessons, my children took lessons — gun safety was the priority. But, that is no longer true. The NRA spouts the hardline view “They are trying to take your guns!” Hogwash! Not even possible. Those of you who donate to any lobby in which such obvious deception is prevalent, help to lock our children in their classrooms fearing for their lives. Can any of us step into a grocery store with no fear? Why? Common sense is gone. If six out of 10 of you do not even own a gun, why can we not pass common sense gun control? Military grade weapons, ammo, etc. belong in the military — not the hands of a neighbor, a hunter (overkill) or a child (too often)! THINK! ACT!