Letter to the editor: Where did the rules go?

I have lived in Missoula for nearly 66 years. I am still baffled to know when cars no longer need mufflers, that speed limits and red lights are merely suggestions. The city wants to do a study on street safety. Why not try enforcing the laws that already exist? Sure would seem to solve a lot of the problems our streets are facing. Perhaps the hiring of a police chief that was not from the ranks, for the first time ever, was rather reckless. Maybe someone that understands our city would be a better fit than a former California Highway Patrol Officer who is touted as a tactical specialist. This is not LA, not yet anyway, so let our city police officers do their job and enforce the laws we do have and make Missoula a safer place. Cameras for red light violations are legal, let's install them. Make it cost money to disobey the law. It's like the elephant in the room and no one chooses to see it.