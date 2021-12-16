Letter to the editor: Where does the power come from?

I want to address a narrative that seems to be missing a key component. The city of Missoula and the University of Montana utilize a number of electric buses, with the stated goal of achieving total utilization of them in the future. We also read of plans for a number of charging stations to be built in a variety of locations, for both the buses and other business and private vehicles.

However, nowhere did I see any mention of how these charging stations obtain the necessary power to operate and charge said vehicles. I assume they can't be built on bare ground, so the necessary power will have to come from some sort of additional infrastructure, with the associated power being generated at some location via some generative source.

If this associated power is generated by conventional sources, i.e. fossil fuels, the resultant byproducts of that generation will still exist, just perhaps not in this immediate area. If this power is to be generated by "green" sources, I think an itemized breakdown of needed space, materials, time and related costs for each of these alternatives is in order.

Can someone please explain what I am missing?

Bob Hicks,

Missoula

