Where in Montana is Greg Gianforte? It’s anybody’s guess.

He announced a statewide tour to tout his legislative accomplishments, but his office won’t release a schedule of his appearances. The staff said it’s because of “security considerations.” Really?

If this is one of the governor’s typical tours, apparently that means he’ll just show up somewhere and his staff will pick a few friendly acolytes so that his agenda, opinions, plans won’t be challenged.

This has all the markings of a self-centered authoritarian who has enough money to buy another term.

Apparently, the governor forgot that he answers to the citizens of Montana. All of us.

Jim Gray,

Missoula