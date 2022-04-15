Letter to the editor: Where is Gianforte's humanity?

The characterization of Gov. Gianforte’s appearance at the Mansfield Dialogue series, in which he touts his great belief in “bipartisanship” and his claim of humanity in making decisions, is — um — laughable.

Where was that humanity in turning away $36 million to feed hungry children? Where was that humanity in refusing to answer what happened to federal funds for rent relief? Where was that humanity when he cut off unemployment benefits to thousands of Montanans during the pandemic?

The Governor’s penchant for picking and choosing who can ask a question and what that question can be about is well known.

The most frequently used word to characterize this Mansfield appearance was “fluff.”

Sorry, Governor. I’m not buying what you’re selling.

Jim Gray,

Missoula

