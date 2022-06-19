 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Where is Governor Gianforte when disaster strikes?

  • 0

Two winters back, I seem to remember that the press was all over a certain senator from a southern state when he went off to Cancun during a major failure in that state's electric grid, leaving his state for a vacation while thousands were without heat. This week, Montana's governor is reportedly “out of the country” during a major flooding event. I’ve seen no official announcement, which suggests that Montana’s governor is on some sort of private trip. Is that true? Why is this not a big deal when Montana is experiencing major flooding in an area dependent on tourism at the beginning of the summer tourist season? Arguable, in these situations the governor plays a much more important role than a U.S. Senator. Where is Governor Gianforte when disaster strikes?

Fred Rice,

Missoula

0 Comments
